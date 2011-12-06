REFILE-China's CNOOC to sink 1st deepsea well in Dec/Jan

By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING Dec 6 Chinese offshore oil and
gas specialist CNOOC Ltd will drill its first deepsea
exploration well in a northern area of the South China Sea in
coming weeks, a company official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Although missing an earlier schedule by nearly half a year,
the wildcat, an exploration well drilled in an unproven area,
marks the beginning of the company's long-planned foray into the
geologically challenging deep waters offshore China.
"981 will start drilling late this month or in January,"
said a company official, referring to the country's first and
only homemade deepsea rig Offshore Oil 981, which is designed to
operate at a water depth of 3,000 metres and to drill up to
10,000 metres.
Hong Kong-listed CNOOC and international partners including
Canada's Husky Energy Inc and U.S. company Chevron Corp
will step up exploration of the deepsea waters in the
South China Sea in coming years, with the first major production
from the Liwan gas project operated by Husky.
The companies would mostly drill in the northern part of the
South China Sea, industry officials and analysts have said,
staying away from politically sensitive waters to the south to
avoid territorial rows with neighbors such as Vietnam and the
Phillippines.
The CNOOC official did not say where the first well would be
drilled, but over recent years the offshore major had carried
out seismic work in the Qiongdongnan basin and the Pearl River
Mouth Basin and identified "big oil and gas structures", Chinese
geologists said.
Husky Energy, which struck the sole major deepsea discovery
offshore China in 2006, said in September that its Liwan gas
project would begin production in 2014, with daily output to
reach 500 million cubic feet in 2015.