UPDATE 3-CNOOC profit slides, cuts dividend ahead of Canadian buy

* H1 net profit 31.87 bln yuan vs 39.34 bln yr ago
* H1 production 160.9 mln boe, down 4.6 pct yr/yr
* Jan-June all-in costs sharply higher
* Cuts dividend by 40 pct to help fund Nexen buy
* CNOOC shares fall as much as 5.5 pct
By Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui
HONG KONG, Aug 21 China's leading offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd said its first-half net profit fell
by almost a fifth - twice as much as the market had expected -
and it cut its dividend by 40 percent to make room for its $15.1
billion acquisition of Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc.
Shares of the world's largest oil explorer, which has only
nine years worth of reserves based on its current production -
one of the lowest ratios among global oil majors - fell as much
as 5.5 percent, and closed down 2.96 percent in Hong Kong on
Tuesday.
CNOOC last month launched China's richest foreign takeover
bid by agreeing to buy Nexen, whose global portfolios include
oil sands and shale gas.
"My view is the market will be split in the second half ...
those who think the Nexen deal will go ahead and is a good thing
will think that 2013 is going to show good earnings per share
growth ... those who don't won't," said Simon Powell, head of
Asian Oil and Gas Research at CLSA.
CNOOC is confident it will win Canadian and U.S. regulatory
approvals for the Nexen buy, Chairman Wang Yilin told reporters,
adding the state-run Chinese company has no plans to divest any
Nexen assets after the acquisition.
The deal has been clouded by accusations of insider trading
by a company controlled by the chairman of shipbuilder China
Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd. CNOOC
executives said on Tuesday they were assisting the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in the case.
If the deal closes in the fourth quarter, as scheduled, it
would boost CNOOC's 2013 production and earnings, barring a
sharp fall in oil prices, analysts say. CNOOC has said the deal
would increase its proven reserves by 30 percent and production
by 20 percent.
But CNOOC would also face the challenge of monetising
potential reserves at a Nexen-operated oil sands project called
Long Lake and retaining the Canadian firm's staff in a highly
competitive labour market, Powell said.
COST PRESSURE
Like other oil producers around the world, CNOOC is
struggling to grow its production and cut costs as it moves
further into the more costly development of unconventional
resources such as Canadian oil sands and deepwater hydrocarbon
in the South China Sea and Gulf of Mexico.
The Nexen deal should help in China's quest to gain both the
technology and operating experience it would need later to
extract potentially huge bitumen, heavy oil and shale oil
resources at home, industry experts say. Little of China's own
such resources, and they are potentially substantial, have been
exploited as Beijing focuses on cleaner unconventional energy
such as tight gas, coalbed methane and shale gas.
But, spurred by rising oil demand and a need to keep
expensive oil imports in check, China will eventually need to
develop its own oil sands, heavy oil and shale oil, using the
expertise gained from Canada.
CAPITAL RAISING
January-June net profit slid to 31.87 billion yuan ($5.01
billion) from 39.34 billion yuan a year earlier a nd came in
below an average forecast of 34.2 billion yuan by seven analysts
polled by Reuters. The fall was also driven by the launch of a
nationwide resource tax in China last November, said Zhong Hua,
CNOOC's chief financial officer.
CNOOC said it will pay an interim dividend of HK$0.15 per
share, down 40 percent, to set aside capital for the Nexen buy.
The company has a cash pile of more than 100 billion yuan
($15.72 billion), but still plans to raise capital for the Nexen
acquisition to maintain its credit rating, Zhong said, without
elaborating.
CNOOC produced 160.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
in the first half, down 4.6 percent on year, as it felt the
impact of a spill at its Penglai 19-3 field in eastern China's
Bohai Bay last year. It is still waiting for approval to resume
production at the oilfield, co-owned and operated by
ConocoPhillips. Total production lost in 2011 was 5.9
million BOE.
CNOOC, valued at $90 billion on the Hong Kong stock
exchange, said it was confident it would hit its production
target of 330-340 million boe set for this year, versus 331.8
million boe in 2011.
January-June all-in costs hit $34.6 per barrel, up 13.1
percent from the average level in the whole of 2011, partially
offsetting an 8.1 percent increase in realised crude oil prices
and a 20 percent rise in realised natural gas prices, CNOOC
said. It attributed the increase to rising industry costs and
changes in the company's asset structure.