Canada says will press China over trade balance, access

OTTAWA, Sept 26 Canada must "continue to address
very forcefully" its large trade deficit with China and will
also press for Canadian companies to be given more access to the
Chinese market, Canada's ambassador designate to Beijing said on
Wednesday.
Guy Saint-Jacques spoke after a meeting with Foreign
Minister John Baird. Ottawa is studying a $15.1 billion takeover
bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Canadian oil producer
Nexen Inc. Critics say Canada should only approve the
proposal if China removes some of the barriers facing Canadian
companies.
"Much work remains to ensure that our companies have greater
access to the Chinese market, and we have to continue to address
very forcefully the present trade imbalance," Saint-Jacques told
reporters.