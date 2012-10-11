Canada minister: CNOOC bid being reviewed for security

* Toews says cabinet looks at foreign bids for security
issues
* Internet, infrastructure security is concern, he says
* U.S. congressional committee highlighted issue
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 11 A Canadian government
review of the $15.1 billion Chinese bid for Nexen Inc
will take security concerns into consideration in addition to a
broader economic analysis of the transaction, Public Safety
Minister Vic Toews said on Thursday.
Toews' remarks came in response to questions about the
effect that reports of Chinese espionage might have on the
government's decision on whether to approve the proposed
takeover of the Canadian oil producer by state-owned CNOOC Ltd
.
"I can tell you that every transaction that is referred to
cabinet is considered from a security and safety point of view,"
Toews told reporters.
Industry Minister Christian Paradis announced on Thursday
that the government's "rigorous" review of the bid for Nexen was
being extended by 30 days.
The concerns about the potential for Chinese espionage came
to the fore on Monday with a U.S. congressional report urging
U.S. companies to have no dealing with two big Chinese
telecommunications equipment makers, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
and ZTE Corp, . The Chinese
companies could enable Beijing to spy on communications and
endanger vital systems, the report said.
A Canadian official suggested strongly on Tuesday that
Huawei would not be welcome to help build a secure government
communications network,. In addition, a former
top Canadian intelligence official said he viewed Huawei as a
threat even if in the private sector it is
manageable.
Toews, asked about Huawei's involvement in Canada, declined
comment on any specific company in a security context but
offered: "I can tell you that the issue that has been raised by
the Americans has also been raised in Canada and among many of
our allies, including Great Britain.
"This is an issue that concerns us, in particular the
security of our internet and infrastructure in that context. So
that's something that the government of Canada is very concerned
about and continues to monitor very closely."