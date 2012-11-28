Canada says decision on CNOOC's Nexen bid coming in near future

OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada will announce "in the near
future" its verdict on two big foreign takeover bids as well as
updated guidelines on foreign investment, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Wednesday.
The government is studying a proposal by China's CNOOC Ltd
to buy Nexen Inc and a bid by
Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy Resources Corp
.
"We intend obviously to take decisions on a couple of
particular matters along with some more general guidance to the
marketplace. We intend to do that in the near future and that's
all I'll say about that," Harper told a news conference.