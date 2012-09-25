REFILE-China commerce minister asks Canada be fair with state firms

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
TORONTO, Sept 25 China's minister of commerce said on Tuesday that the country's state-owned companies act as corporations and obey local laws as he asked Canadian regulators to make a "fair and objective" analysis of their involvement in acquisitions.
Chen Deming spoke as Canada studies CNOOC Ltd's planned $15.1 billion acquisition of Nexen Inc
While he did not specifically mention the proposed deal in a speech to a Toronto business audience, Chen said the country's state-owned corporations, which include CNOOC, do not operate any differently than privately owned companies.
"I hope our Canadian colleagues can have a very fair and objective analysis of these companies," Chen said.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.