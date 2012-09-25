版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 01:19 BJT

REFILE-China commerce minister asks Canada be fair with state firms

TORONTO, Sept 25 China's minister of commerce said on Tuesday that the country's state-owned companies act as corporations and obey local laws as he asked Canadian regulators to make a "fair and objective" analysis of their involvement in acquisitions.

Chen Deming spoke as Canada studies CNOOC Ltd's planned $15.1 billion acquisition of Nexen Inc

While he did not specifically mention the proposed deal in a speech to a Toronto business audience, Chen said the country's state-owned corporations, which include CNOOC, do not operate any differently than privately owned companies.

"I hope our Canadian colleagues can have a very fair and objective analysis of these companies," Chen said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐