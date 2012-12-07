版本:
中国
2012年 12月 8日

CNOOC, Nexen deal approved by Canadian gov't-source

Dec 7 Canadian authorities have approved the acquisition of Nexen Inc by China's CNOOC Ltd , a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

No further details were immediately available.

