China's CNOOC says to buy Canada's Nexen for $15.1 bln

HONG KONG, July 23 China's top offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd has entered into an agreement to
purchase Canada's Nexen Inc for about $15.1 billion,
the Chinese company said on Monday.
"The aggregate value of the consideration of the proposed
acquisition is approximately $15.1 billion (approximately
HK$117.2 billion), and is to be payable in cash," CNOOC said in
a statement filed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
"The current indebtedness of Nexen of approximately $4.3
billion (approximately HK$33.6 billion) will remain outstanding.
The company intends to fund the proposed acquisition through
existing cash resources and external financing."