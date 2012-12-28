UPDATE 1-CNOOC sees Nexen deal closed in Q1 at earliest

By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING Dec 28 China's CNOOC Ltd said
on Friday it expects its $15.1 billion takeover of Canadian oil
and gas producer Nexen Inc to close in the first
quarter of 2013 at the earliest, a move that could be aimed at
giving U.S. regulators more time to approve a sensitive aspect
of the deal.
The company is still awaiting U.S. approval over its
purchase of Nexen assets in the Gulf of Mexico after Canadian
officials approved the deal earlier this month.
A ruling by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States, or CFIUS, is seen the main remaining regulatory
hurdle for CNOOC and Nexen, which resubmitted applications to
the committee in late November.
"The closing date of the deal is closely linked with the
approval result. Now it looks like it is not practical to close
by end of the year. So now we expect it to be closed at the
earliest in the first quarter of next year," said a CNOOC
official with the firm's investment relations office.
The official declined to comment on the status of CFIUS
approval.
U.S. companies face barriers to invest in around 100 Chinese
sectors, restricting their opportunities in the world's
second-largest economy. Chinese firms wanting to invest in the
U.S. fear a political backlash in Congress and being blocked on
national security grounds by CFIUS.
One issue the committee will examine is whether Nexen's
assets are too close to sensitive U.S. military areas, CFIUS
experts have said.
Though just a fraction of Nexen's reserve base and
production, an acquisition of the Canadian firm's Gulf of Mexico
assets would give CNOOC a foothold in the world's prized
deepwater oil province.
Industry officials are optimistic about winning U.S.
approval, arguing that the Gulf of Mexico assets are relatively
small, but carry huge exploration risks and require massive
spending.
"I don't foresee many political hurdles from the
U.S....CNOOC, which already holds U.S. onshore assets with
Chesapeake, will just be one of hundreds of firms already
working in the area," said one Beijing-based official with
direct knowledge of CNOOC's overseas investment.
Judging from the wells already sunk by Nexen in the region,
the exploration and development risks could outweigh the
economic returns, said the official.