CNOOC's Nexen slows down development of Kinosis oil sands project

* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 17 Nexen Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd <0883.HK > said on Tuesday the next phase of its Kinosis oil sands project in northern Alberta, currently in the early stages of engineering design, had been slowed.
Nexen has regulatory approval for 70,000 barrels per day of development at Kinosis.
The company also announced on Tuesday it would be laying off 400 employees in North America and the United Kingdom because of low oil prices. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
