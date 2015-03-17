版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 02:33 BJT

BRIEF-Canada industry ministry says reviewing CNOOC Nexen job cuts

March 17 Canada industry ministry says reviewing job cuts announced by CNOOC Ltd Nexen unit to ensure compliance with commitments made at takeover Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐