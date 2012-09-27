China's CNOOC confident on Nexen deal after Canada talks -sources

| HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 27
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 27 China's CNOOC Ltd
believes it is poised to win Canada's go-ahead for the
$15.1 billion purchase of oil producer Nexen Inc, after
talks with provincial leaders boosted its confidence that Canada
values China as an investor in its huge oil sands sector and as
a future energy customer, sources said.
CNOOC's proposed acquisition is raising worries inside
Canada's federal cabinet, where some are wary of letting a
Chinese state-owned enterprise buy up domestic assets. Some
Canadian newspapers also published polls recently showing that a
majority of Canadians surveyed opposed the sale -- fuelling
concerns among investors that the deal might be blocked.
Shares of Nexen have been trading well below CNOOC's C$27.50
per share offer, a 61 percent premium to the price of Nexen
shares before the bid, due to concerns that public opposition
will convince the government to block the deal. It closed at
C$24.91 in Toronto on Wednesday.
But in a sign that Ottawa would likely approve the deal, a
delegation of Canadian provincial leaders held meetings with
CNOOC in Beijing earlier this month and none of the Canadian
premiers voiced concern about the proposed deal, sources
familiar with the meetings told Reuters.
CNOOC Chief Executive Officer Li Fanrong told the premiers
-- who do not sit on the committee reviewing the CNOOC bid but
are believed to be highly influential in the review process --
that the deal had been structured to meet Canadian regulations
and benefit Canada as well, the sources said.
"Mr. Li did a very good job in his meeting with premiers,
trying to demonstrate that CNOOC was not interested in
extracting resources but they are there to be part of the
community, to benefit Canadians," one of the sources said.
Asked whether any of the premiers expressed support for the
deal, he said: "I think you may not hear a premier stand up and
say: This is a great deal for Canada. But what's most important
is nobody stands up and says this is a bad deal for Canada. So I
think this will be approved."
CNOOC, which has won approval from Nexen shareholders for
the acquisition, has promised to retain all Nexen employees and
make Calgary its headquarters for its Americas operations. It
will also pursue a secondary listing of its shares in Toronto.
CANDID EXCHANGE
The other source, a senior Chinese oil industry executive
with direct knowledge of the matter, said CNOOC had "candid
exchanges" on the acquisition with the Canadian premiers and
CNOOC views their support as important for the deal.
The Canadian officials, including Alison Redford, premier of
Alberta where Nexen is based and where most of Canada's oil
sands are located, were in Beijing to promote Chinese investment
in Canada's natural resource, education and agricultural
sectors. Redford has voiced support for the deal.
The second source said CNOOC had anticipated a potential
negative reaction from Canada before it launched the Nexen bid.
Industry analysts expect Ottawa to make a final decision on the
bid around end-November.
CNOOC declined to comment.
The deal, if completed, would mark China's largest ever
overseas acquisition and the first outright takeover of a large
Canadian energy producer by a Chinese state-owned enterprise.
Canadian industry ministry officials are looking closely at the
bid to determine whether it is of net benefit to Canada.
If the deal is rejected, it would stop Chinese companies
from pursuing any large acquisitions of resources assets in
Canada and it may also hurt trade between the two countries,
analysts and investment bankers say.
Canada's ruling Conservative Party is split over the deal,
leaving Prime Minister Stephen Harper with a difficult final
call to make.
But industry watchers expect that Harper will support the
deal, given his efforts to court China as a major investor in
Canada and his eagerness to diversify energy exports away from
the United States, and that the federal government will fall in
line with his decision.
Harper has visited Beijing twice to encourage Chinese
investment in Canada and made clear that Canada was open to
business deals.
CNOOC and other Chinese companies, including Chinese state
oil giants PetroChina and Sinopec
Group -- parent of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Corp
-- have poured more than $18 billion into
Canadian oil sands properties, mostly buying minority stakes in
projects operated by other firms.
Canada needs C$630 billion ($640 billion) of foreign
investment in the energy patch over the next decade alone.
CHINA MARKET EYED
Harper might use the CNOOC-Nexen deal to help Canada gain
wider access to the Chinese market for its services and goods,
analysts and bankers say.
"I think it gets approved, but the decision goes right to
the wire and Canada uses it to leverage stuff out of the
Chinese," said Simon Powell, Head of Asian Oil and Gas
Research at CLSA.
"It's hard to see them not approving it but then again they
did reject the BHP bid for Potash," he said, referring to BHP
Billiton Ltd's $39 billion bid for Canadian company
Potash Corp in 2010.
In his meeting with Canadian premiers, CNOOC's Li made the
case that the Nexen deal is different from the Potash case, and
that CNOOC is among numerous state-owned firms, such as Petronas
Nasional Bhd, Total SA and Statoil,
with investments in Canada's energy industry, the source said.
Potash Corp held 40 percent of the world's potash supply,
whereas Nexen, which operates in Canada, the Gulf of Mexico, the
North Sea and elsewhere, owns a fraction of Canada's oil sands.
Brad Wall, premier of the western Canadian province of
Saskatchewan, led a high-profile and dogged campaign against the
Potash takeover and played a major role in having it scuppered,
analysts pointed out.
"It is going to go ahead," said a senior investment banker
who is not involved in the deal. "Nexen is not the most
strategic asset in Canada. It is not like they are giving up
their crown jewel."