UPDATE 1-CNOOC's Nexen closing down crude oil trading division - sources

(Adds details on Nexen trading division)
By Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai
CALGARY/NEW YORK, March 23 Nexen Energy, a
wholly owned subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd, is
closing its crude oil trading division following a round of job
cuts announced last week, four market sources said on Monday.
The Calgary-based company, which was acquired by
state-controlled CNOOC in 2013 for $15.1 billion, cut 400 jobs
last week in North America and the United Kingdom in response to
plunging global oil prices.
Three sources said Nexen was closing down its trading
operations worldwide, although the majority of activity takes
place in Calgary. The company will continue to market its own
crude.
Nexen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In Canada, Nexen's crude oil desk is the biggest trading
casualty so far of the global oil price rout, in which U.S.
crude prices have more than halved since last June to
around $47.00 a barrel.
One market source said Nexen was among the top five physical
crude trading shops in Calgary and the move would impact
liquidity in the Canadian market.
"There will be some unhappy brokers in town," the source
said. "But this is more consistent with the business model that
CNOOC has."
In 2010, Nexen sold its North American natural gas trading
book to Goldman Sachs for an undisclosed sum after Nexen
earlier said it wanted its business to reflect production
weighting toward crude oil.
The deal gave Goldman a business that Nexen said was one of
the top 10 in gas trading on the continent.
