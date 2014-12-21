CNOOC's Nexen shuts Yemen facilities due to security threat

Dec 21 CNOOC Ltd's Nexen unit is
shutting operations at an oil field and processing facility in
Yemen due to a security threat, a Nexen spokeswoman said on
Sunday.
The spokeswoman said Nexen determined there is an undue risk
for staff working at its Block 51 field operations and BAK PF
processing facility in Yemen.
"As a prudent operator, we are temporarily shutting-down
Block 51 PSA field facilities to ensure the safety of our
people. The shut-down will be progressed in a timely manner. Our
personnel will vacate and production will cease," Nexen
spokeswoman Diane Kossman said in an e-mail.
She said Nexen will monitor the situation and re-start
operations when it is safe for workers to return.
China's CNOOC acquired Calgary, Alberta-based Nexen in early
2013.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto; Editing by Diane
Craft)