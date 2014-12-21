UPDATE 1-CNOOC's Nexen shuts Yemen facilities due to security threat

(Adds Yemeni officials, background)
Dec 21 CNOOC Ltd's Nexen unit said on
Sunday it was shutting operations at an oilfield and processing
facility in Yemen, where the Islamist militant al Qaeda group is
operating, due to a security threat.
A Nexen spokeswoman, Diane Kossman, said the company had
determined there was an undue risk to staff working at its Block
51 field operations and BAK PF processing facility.
A Yemeni oil ministry official expressed surprise at the
reason Nexen gave for suspending operations, saying the security
threat has not increased recently and may even have decreased.
The official suggested the recent drop in global oil prices
might be the reason, saying that Nexen was producing only a
small amount, around 1,500 barrels per day from Block 51.
Yemen has been in turmoil since 2011 mass protests forced
veteran president Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, and tensions
have increased since Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters captured the
capital Sanaa in September, adding to a major threat from al
Qaeda, which operates in the east and south of Yemen.
"As a prudent operator, we are temporarily shutting down
Block 51 PSA field facilities to ensure the safety of our
people. The shutdown will be progressed in a timely manner. Our
personnel will vacate and production will cease," Kossman said
in an email.
She said Nexen will monitor the situation and restart
operations when it is safe for workers to return.
A Yemeni security official confirmed that the company had
informed its authorities of the shutdown after receiving threats
from al Qaeda.
The ministry official, who declined to be identified, said
other foreign oil producers had not pulled out of Yemen, a small
crude producer where the army guards oil installations and other
strategic facilities.
China's CNOOC acquired Calgary, Alberta-based Nexen in early
2013.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto, Mohammed Mokhashaf in
Aden and Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa, Editing by Diane Craft and
David Evans)