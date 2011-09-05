CNOOC says oil field suspension to hurt output

HONG KONG, Sept 5 China's top offshore oil and gas producer, CNOOC Ltd , said its net production would be reduced by about 40,000 barrels per day due to the government-ordered suspension of operations at the entire PL19-3 oil field.

In a filing with the Hong Kong exchange late on Sunday, CNOOC said its net production had been reduced by about 22,000 barrels per day since the suspension of operations of Platforms B and C of PL19-3 oil field on July 13. A suspension of the entire oil field will further reduce output, it said.

China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) has ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips to halt all operations at the oil field in northern China's Bohai Bay, the country's largest offshore field, stating that the company had failed to seal a leak that has lasted more than two months.

Last Wednesday, ConocoPhilips said it had sealed off all the leaks before the Aug. 31 deadline.

ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oil field and acts as the operator, while CNOOC, China's top offshore oil and gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.

