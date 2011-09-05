UPDATE 5-CNOOC says oilfield halt to hit output, shares dive

* Suspension to cut CNOOC output by further 40,000 bpd
* CNOOC co-owns PL19-3 oilfield with ConocoPhillips
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct, biggest drop in 3 years
* Order to cut CNOOC earnings 2-4 pct this year-analysts
* Regulator threatens to sue ConocoPhillips
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 5 CNOOC shares slumped
as much as 11 percent on Monday, their biggest single-day drop
in three years, after a regulator ordered the suspension of
operations at a major oilfield because of oil leaks.
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) ordered the
PL19-3 oilfield in the northern Bohai Bay, co-owned and operated
by ConocoPhillips , to suspend all operations because the
American firm had failed to seal a leak that had lasted for more
than two months, CNOOC said.
SOA intends to sue ConocoPhillips and state media criticised
the firm sharply, calling it negligent.
CNOOC, China's biggest offshore state oil company, said it
would lose 62,000 barrels per day of output because of the
suspension at China's biggest offshore oil field.
It had already been losing 22,000 bpd since the regulator
ordered a halt to operations at two PL19-3 platforms on July 13
because of the leaks.
The oilfield was producing 150,000 bpd before the oil leak,
Standard Chartered Bank said in a research note on Monday. CNOOC
owns a 51 percent stake and ConocoPhillips 49 percent.
Investors thought the leak had been sealed so did not expect
the government to order a full suspension of output, analysts
said. Last Wednesday, ConocoPhillips had said it had sealed off
all the leaks before an Aug. 31 deadline.
"It was a negative surprise to the market," said Lee Wee
Keat, an analyst from DBS Group Research.
CNOOC shares fell to a four-week low of HK$13.54, down 11
percent on the day, the biggest single-day percentage fall in
three years.
CNOOC shares closed at HK$13.84, down 8.9 percent, while the
broader Hang Seng Index fell 2.95 percent.
Analysts expect the loss of output to reduce CNOOC's total
output and earnings by about 2 percent this year.
Beijing has been vocal about cracking down on industrial
polluters, focusing on private-sector companies. In this case,
the SOA threatened to sue ConocoPhillips, but not its
state-owned partner CNOOC.
HARSH CRITICISM
ConocoPhillips drew harsh criticism from the People's Daily,
the mouthpiece of China's Communist Party, for its handling of
the spill.
"Time after time, delays, negligence, cover-ups and
cheating, ConocoPhillips China's oilfield operation was finally
stopped by China's maritime authority," said an article in the
newspaper, which was also picked up by the official Xinhua news
agency.
"There is a sharp contrast between the company's sensitivity
regarding its image and its inadvertence towards China's oceanic
environment," Xinhua quoted the article as saying.
A spokesman for ConocoPhillips was not immediately available
for comment.
Monday's plunge in CNOOC shares was also fuelled by fears of
a U.S. recession that is weighing heavily on global stock and
oil markets, analysts said.
"Earnings impact is only several percentage
points, but given a fragile market sentiment, any negative news
would trigger panic selling," said Mona Chung, a fund manager at
Daiwa Asset Management.
The PL 19-3 oilfield has about 647 million barrels of proven
and probable reserves, a note by Deutsche Bank said.
In 2010, CNOOC produced 906,000 boe (barrels of oil
equivalent) per day.
Suspension of PL 19-3 would cut CNOOC's production by 4.4
percent, based on 2010 output figures and assuming a 12-month
closure, Deutsche Bank said.
CNOOC had already said last month it was lowering its annual
output target to 331-341 million boe from 355-365 million
because of the oil spill and delays with an acquisition.
"We do not foresee an adjustment to CNOOC's current 2011
production guidance of 331 to 341 mm boe," Deutsche Bank analyst
David Hurt said in the note.
"We think that selling on the news is probably not the right
move," Hurt said, adding the bank maintained a "buy" rating on
CNOOC with a price target of HK$20.9.
JPMorgan, which maintained an "underweight" rating on CNOOC,
said on Monday it estimates a 2 percent impact on CNOOC's
domestic crude production for 2011 with impact on full-year
earnings closer to 4 to 5 percent.
"It is still not clear how costs and penalties will affect
the two parties involved," JPMorgan analyst Brynjar Eirik
Bustnes said in a note to clients.
