CNOOC wraps up Opti deal to expand in oil sands

Nov 28 CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) closed its C$2.1
billion ($2.04 billion) acquisition of Opti Canada Ltd OPC.V
on Monday, giving China's top offshore oil company its second
stake in a Canadian oil sands property.
With the close, CNOOC gains a 35 percent stake in the
troubled Long Lake oil sands project, which operates well below
its 72,000 barrels per day capacity as operator Nexen Inc
NXY.TO works to overcome problems with the C$6.1 billion
project's reservoir.
Long Lake's poor performance forced Opti to seek court
protection from creditors in July. CNOOC acquired the company
after agreeing to assume Opti's C$2 billion debt and paying
C$34 million to the company's shareholders.
Opti is CNOOC's second step into Canada's vast oil sands,
the world's third-largest crude oil deposit behind Saudi Arabia
and Venezuela, but the largest open to private investment. The
company also has a 14 percent stake in MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)
which operates an oil sands project in northern Alberta.
Since CNOOC first acquired its stake in MEG in 2005,
Chinese oil companies have spent more than C$18 billion on
Canadian oil sands properties, mostly buying minority stakes in
existing projects.
While China's oil companies have often faced regulatory,
political and procedural hurdles as they scour the globe for
the energy resources to feed the country's fast-growing
economy, the Canadian government has welcomed their investment
in the oil sands as it seeks a broader trading relationship
with the country.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Toronto; editing by Rob
Wilson)