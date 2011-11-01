CNOOC still in talks for BP's PAE stake after deadline lapses

HONG KONG Nov 1 China's biggest offshore oil
producer CNOOC Ltd said talks are still ongoing for a
$7 billion bid to buy BP Plc's stake in Argentina-based
oil and gas group Pan American Energy LLC (PAE),
despite a lapsed deadline on Tuesday.
On Oct. 25, CNOOC said Bridas Corp, its 50 percent joint
venture, had not obtained the necessary regulatory approvals to
complete the bid, without giving further information. It had
said Nov 1. was the deadline after which either party would have
the right to terminate the agreement.
"Regarding the Pan American transaction, related parties are
continuing discussions. If there are new developments, we will
send out a public statement," a CNOOC spokeswoman on told
Reuters on Tuesday.
In a report dated Oct. 27, Jefferies Group said CNOOC may
have developed cold feet over the agreement because of the
arbitrary and heavy handed nature of Argentina's government that
has seen Western oil and gas companies exit the country.
"We believe that CNOOC's production, without PAE or a
replacement acquisition, will decline in 2012. A deal of PAE's
size to meet long-term production targets will not likely be
cheap as PAE came at a discount because of Argentina's regulated
oil prices," it said.
Shares in the offshore-focused company have fallen 17
percent since the start of the year, underperforming its
state-run peers PetroChina , down 12 percent, and China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , down 1 percent in
the same period.
(Reporting by Alison Lui and Farah Master; Editing by Chris
Lewis)