BRIEF-CNOVA receives all approvals for secondary listing on Euronext Paris

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 CNOVA NV :
* Announced on Wednesday that it has received all approvals necessary from the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (the "AFM") and Euronext Paris for the secondary listing of its common shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris
* Annouced has been granted a passport on its listing prospectus by the AFM to the French Autorite des Marches Financiers
* Euronext Paris has announced that admission to trading of the common shares of the Company will commence on January 23rd, at 9:00 AM
* CNOVA is not issuing or offering any new equity capital in conjunction with the listing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.