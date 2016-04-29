France's Casino considers taking CNova private, source says

| SAO PAULO, April 29
French retailer Casino
Guichard Perrachon SA is considering taking CNova NV private as
the best option prior to a planned absorption of the
underperforming e-commerce unit, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Under the plan, Casino would buy out minority
shareholders in CNova, which would subsequently be split
into three separate units located in France, Brazil and
Colombia, said the source, who requested anonymity because the
structure of the transaction is under discussion.
CNova's French unit CDiscount would be absorbed by Casino's
French business, while Nova.com, as CNova's Brazilian section is
known, would be merged into Via Varejo SA, Casino's appliance
and consumer electronics unit in the country, the source added.
Casino listed CNova on Nasdaq in November 2014. On Thursday,
CNova said that a merger of its Brazilian unit with Via Varejo
is being reviewed.
According to the source, Casino would fund the buyout with
proceeds from the $1.1 billion sale of a Vietnamese grocery
chain to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC
Holding Co, which was announced on Friday. Casino has this year
raised almost $4.5 billion from asset sales in Asia to reduce
debt.
The Paris-based media office for Casino did not have an
immediate comment.
About 6 percent of CNova's 441 million shares are publicly
traded on the Nasdaq market, making it relatively cheap for
Casino to delist the unit, the source said. Based on current
prices, the value of a delisting could be about $100 million.
CNova has a market value of about $1.46 billion, with
between 40 percent to 45 percent being attributed to the
Brazilian business, the source added.
Casino, based in the French city of St-Etienne, took Cnova
public in its drive to create an e-commerce pure-play that could
fund the expansion of its direct-sales business and marketplaces
amid thriving global prospects for the sector.
The IPO priced CNova at $7 a share, helping the French
retailer raise a net $190 million at the time. The price came in
below Casino's target of $12.50 to $14 for the stock.
That year, rival China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd broke a
global record after fetching $25 billion in an initial public
offering.
