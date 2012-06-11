版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 16:54 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-RESEARCH ALERT-Exane BNP Paribas raises CNP Assurances to neutral

(Corrects broker name in headline, brief)

June 11 June 11 CNP Assurances SA : * Exane BNP Paribas raises CNP Assurances to neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580

