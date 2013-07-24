版本:
Hess Corp in China's first shale oil development deal

BEIJING, July 24 U.S. energy company Hess Corp has sealed a production sharing contract with China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) to develop a shale oil block in the Xinjiang region, in China's first such agreement on the unconventional oil, the companies said on Wednesday.

The Malang block in Santanghu basin covers an area of 800 square kilometres.
