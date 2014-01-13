Canadian Natural Resources oil sands field leak continues

LONDON Jan 13 A small leak at Canadian Natural
Resources' Primrose field in the Alberta oil sands continues to
seep bitumen crude 10 days after it started, the head of the
company said on Monday.
The Alberta Energy Regulator said last week that 27,000
litres of bitumen crude leaked underground on January 3 after a
well casing failure at the CNR-operated field.
"There is a low rate of seepage," Steve Laut, president of
CNR, told Reuters on the sidelines of the TD Securities' London
Energy Conference on Monday.
"The seepage was caused by a wellbore failure. The
investigation is well under way and the solution is well
defined. We're working to make sure these things don't happen
again."
Laut said the field was seeping at about "one cubic metre
squared per day" but that the company expected to be able to
halt the leak shortly.
The seepage is not expected to have a sustained impact on
production, Laut said.
The Primrose field was hit by a larger leak last summer that
spilled about 1 million litres of heavy bitumen.
The cause of that leak remains under investigation by
regulators.
Presenting at the conference, Laut said the company expects
to increase its production by around 9 percent in 2014 to
711,000-757,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. About 75
percent of the firm's production is oil.