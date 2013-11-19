UPDATE 1-CN Rail employee killed in Saskatchewan accident

By Solarina Ho
TORONTO Nov 19 A Canadian National Railway
employee was killed in a train accident near the small
northeastern town of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada's largest
railroad confirmed on Tuesday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which has an
investigator traveling to the accident site, said the CN crew
member was killed during switching. Switching typically involves
moving a section of a rail into a different position so that a
train can move onto a different track.
The accident occurred some 300 kilometers (186 miles) north
of the provincial capital of Regina. It follows a recent string
of CN derailments and spills this year, none of which involved
fatalities.
"At approximately 6:30 p.m. (local time), last evening on
Nov. 18, a CN employee was fatally injured in the performance of
his duties," said CN spokesman Warren Chandler, who could not
provide any further details, saying the accident was under
investigation.
Rail safety has come under heavy scrutiny in Canada
following the disastrous accident this summer when a runaway
train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the heart of
Lac Megantic, Quebec, killing 47 people.
Chief Executive Officer Claude Mongeau reiterated CN's
safety record on Tuesday, which he said has improved some 40
percent in the last 10 years and now stands at 1.85 accidents
for every million train miles.
"We're as safe as CP (Canadian Pacific Railway ), and
a bit safer than the four American railroads, which are
extremely safe in their own record," Mongeau said in answer to
an analyst's question on rail safety at the Scotiabank
Transportation and Aerospace Conference in Toronto.
"But it's not enough. Every accident is one too many."
A month ago, a CN train carrying crude oil and liquefied
petroleum gas derailed and caught fire just outside the tiny
settlement of Gainford, Alberta. There were no injuries, though
residents evacuated as a precaution.