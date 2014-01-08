版本:
BRIEF-CN Rail say derailment includes cars carrying 5 crude, 3 propane

Jan 8 Canadian National Railway Co : * CN officials say the derailment includes 5 cars containing crude and 3

containing propane * says its dangerous goods specialists safely approached "derailed and burning cars" at first light * says specialists' goal is to determine which cars are on fire; inspection continues * says it has reports that fire has "diminished considerably" from last night * says CN and officials work jointly to find best response to extinguish "the fires", deal with derailed cars/contents
