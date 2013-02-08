CN Rail halts study into rail line to Quebec iron ore belt

* CN launched feasibility study in 2012
Feb 8 Canadian National Railway Co has
halted a study into the feasibility of building a C$5 billion
($4.99 billion) rail line to ship iron ore from northern Quebec
to port, the railroad said on Friday, as miners delay projects
due to low prices.
CN, Canada's biggest railroad, last year started looking
into building a 800 kilometer (500 mile) rail line to the
isolated region that is so rich in iron ore deposits it could
turn Canada into the world's third biggest producer.
A slump in the benchmark price for iron ore ,
the main component in steel, has jeopardized the viability of
projects in the sub-Arctic region. Some projects and planned
expansions have been put on hold, lowering potential transport
volumes for CN.
The rail line "is paused, it's not abandoned," CN spokesman
Louis-Antoine Paquin said, adding that CN wanted time to
evaluate "projects from mining companies that seem to be
delayed."
Iron ore prices plunged to $86.70 a tonne in September from
above $180 a tonne in September 2011. Prices have since
recovered to about $155 a tonne.
Even if CN decides to go ahead with the project, which is
backed by Quebec's public pension fund, it is seen as several
years away from development as it faces complex negotiations
with local native groups, governments and miners in the area.