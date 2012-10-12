CN Rail hopes to double crude oil shipments in 2013

* CN Rail expects to ship 30,000 carloads of crude in 2012

Oct 12 Canadian National Railway Co should be able to ship twice as many carloads of crude oil in 2013 as it will this year, the railroad's chief marketing officer said on Friday.

CN Rail, Canada's biggest railroad, has said it expects to move more than 30,000 carloads of crude oil in 2012 to various North American destinations.

"We think next year there is a fair enough chance... we could do twice as much as we were able to do this year," Jean-Jacques Ruest said in an interview on Friday.

In 2011, CN shipped only 5,000 carloads.

"Currently we are tracking at 40,000 carloads annualized, and every quarter there is an improvement from the prior quarter," he said.