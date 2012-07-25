CN Railway profit rises on higher freight volumes

July 25 Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's biggest railroad, reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit as freight volumes increased across commodity groups.

Net income rose to C$631 million ($618.8 million), or C$1.44 per share, from C$538 million, or C$1.18 per diluted share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.50 per share.

Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada's second-biggest railroad operator, reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly earnings due to the impact of a strike by its engineers in May and management transition costs.