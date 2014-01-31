UPDATE 1-CN Rail's tentative deal with workers rejected in union vote

TORONTO Jan 31 Canadian National Railway Co's
tentative labor contract with about 3,000 train
conductors, yardpersons, and traffic coordinators was rejected
in a vote by union members, the railroad said on Friday.
CN, which negotiated the deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY)
in October, said it would meet with union leaders next week to
review the results and discuss how to proceed.
Details of the tentative three-year deal were not available,
but negotiations last year had stalled at one point over issues
such as longer work hours and less rest time between trips, the
Teamsters union had previously said.
Union representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
"We are optimistic that the two sides will find common
ground through these negotiations and that rail operations will
continue without interruption," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Walter Spracklin said in a client note.
The labor issues at Canada's biggest railroad come at a time
when rail safety is under intense debate, following a series of
high-profile derailments across the continent involving oil.
The Teamsters' previous contract expired on July 22.
Canada's government has been quick to intervene in recent
years, sending unionized staff at railways and airlines back to
work several times, to avoid major disruptions.