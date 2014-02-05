CN Rail receives strike notice from train conductors union

TORONTO Feb 5 Canadian National Railway Co
said on Wednesday that the union representing roughly
3,000 of its train and yard operation employees in Canada has
given the company a notice of its intention to strike.
The move comes just days after the tentative labor contract
reached with the company was rejected by union members.
A workers strike at Canada's largest rail operator could
disrupt a cross-country network that ships goods ranging from
lumber to crude oil.
CN, which negotiated the deal with the Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference - Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY)
in October, had said last week that it would meet with union
leaders this week to review the results and discuss how to
proceed.
The union gave notice of 72 hours, so workers could go on
strike by Feb. 8.