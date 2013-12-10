CORRECTED-CN Rail targets double-digit EPS growth in 2014

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say company based in Montreal, not Toronto)

TORONTO Dec 10 Canadian National Railway , the country's largest rail operator, said on Tuesday it is targeting double-digit percentage earnings-per-share growth in 2014, and expects capital spending to hit C$2.1 billion ($1.98 billion) next year.

The Montreal-based company also said it expects to earn between C$3.05 and C$3.10 per share on an adjusted basis in 2013, up from C$2.81 per share a year ago.

($1 = 1.0621 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Gary Hill)