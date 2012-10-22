CN Rail reports modest rise in third-quarter earnings

UPDATE 2-UK government likely to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
TORONTO Oct 22 Canadian National Railway Co , Canada's largest rail operator, reported a modest increase in third-quarter profit on Monday, as revenue grew in all its business segments.
Net income rose to C$664 million ($668.45 million), or C$1.52 a share, from C$659 million, or C$1.46 a share in the same period a year earlier. Excluding certain items, earnings per share were C$1.38.
The company also said it would spend up to C$1.4 billion to purchase up to 18 million shares in a buyback program.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)