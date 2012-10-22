CN Rail reports modest rise in third-quarter earnings

TORONTO Oct 22 Canadian National Railway Co , Canada's largest rail operator, reported a modest increase in third-quarter profit on Monday, as revenue grew in all its business segments.

Net income rose to C$664 million ($668.45 million), or C$1.52 a share, from C$659 million, or C$1.46 a share in the same period a year earlier. Excluding certain items, earnings per share were C$1.38.

The company also said it would spend up to C$1.4 billion to purchase up to 18 million shares in a buyback program.