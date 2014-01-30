Rail operator CN posts higher profit, raises quarterly dividend

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Jan 30 Canadian National Railway Co , the country's largest rail operator, reported higher quarterly results on Thursday and raised its quarterly dividend by 16 percent.
Net income rose to C$635 million ($567.98 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter that ended on Dec. 31. This compares with a net income of C$610 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share during the same period last year.
The company's operating ratio, a key measure of efficiency, rose 1.2 points to 64.8 percent during the quarter. Full-year operating ratio was 63.4 per cent, up from 62.9 percent in 2012. The lower the operating ratio number the better.
The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 25 Canadian cents on March 31.
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.