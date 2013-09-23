CN Rail contract talks with Teamsters snagged on health, safety

| TORONTO, Sept 23
TORONTO, Sept 23 Contract negotiations between
Canadian National Railway and the Teamsters union
appear to have stalled as CN demands changes that union
officials say could jeopardize the health and safety of workers.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) union, which
represents about 3,300 conductors, trainmen, yardmen and traffic
coordinators, said on Monday that CN Rail, Canada's biggest
railway, is seeking to have members work longer hours, perform
more tasks when alone and have less rest time between trips.
"The railway's attitude will more than likely lead to a
labor dispute," union spokesman Roland Hackl said in a statement
on Monday.
CN spokesman Mark Hallman said CN does not comment on
ongoing labor talks, but said none of its proposals would
compromise the health and safety of its workers in any way.
"Indeed, it is our opinion that CN's proposals would
positively affect the health and safety of our employees,"
Hallman said.
The Teamsters previous contract with CN expired on July 22.
The disputed issues in negotiations for a new contract are
particularly sensitive in the aftermath of the July 6
Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, train disaster, which killed 47 people and
caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
The calamity occurred when a runaway train operated by
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway, which was hauling 72
tanker cars filled with crude oil, derailed and exploded in the
middle of a small Quebec town. It was North America's deadliest
rail disaster in two decades.
While officials have yet to make a final determination of
the cause of the tragedy, safety has since become a significant
component in the debate on rail industry practices.
"The Lac-Mégantic tragedy can't be in vain: the health and
safety of workers and the public are not negotiable. Period,"
Hackl said.
Union officials said they expect a high crew turnover in the
coming years as workers retire. They said that CN plans to
increase the workload of remaining employees rather than hire
new workers to replace the retirees.
A strike was narrowly avoided during CN-union negotiations
in 2010, when health and safety issues were also sticking points
in contract talks.