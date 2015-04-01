Consol Energy's thermal coal unit files for IPO

UPDATE 8-Oil dives 5 pct; OPEC looks unlikely to deepen output cuts
* Slowest demand in China in almost a year (Updates throughout, updates prices, adds quote, adds context)
April 1 CNX Coal Resources LP, Consol Energy Inc's thermal coal business formed as a master limited partnership, filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Wednesday.
The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $250 million. (1.usa.gov/1CwvCA9)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Trade union organisations have appointed Glenn Edlund, Maria Herbertsson and Anders Holger-Nilsson as board members
* Roku inc - twitter live streaming video channel now available on roku devices; premium video content available starting may 4