2015年 4月 1日

Consol Energy's thermal coal unit files for IPO

April 1 CNX Coal Resources LP, Consol Energy Inc's thermal coal business formed as a master limited partnership, filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Wednesday.

The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $250 million. (1.usa.gov/1CwvCA9)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
