FACTBOX-Key elements of Obama's $447 bln jobs plan

Sept 12 U.S. President Barack Obama has
proposed a $447 billion package of tax cuts and spending
measures to spur hiring and revive a stalled economy.
Here are some of the key elements of his American Jobs Act,
which he was due to send to Congress on Monday:
EMPLOYEE PAYROLL TAX HOLIDAY
Obama is proposing a $175 billion one-year extension and
expansion of the employee payroll tax holiday that would halve
that tax rate to 3.1 percent in 2012.
According to analysts at Bank of America, this extension
would increase 2012 GDP by about 0.25 percent versus current
levels.
Facing rock-bottom approval ratings, Republican leaders are
eager to show voters that they can work constructively with
Obama. This may be the easiest part of his proposal to support
as many of them backed a similar measure last year. Even so,
some have said they are not inclined to support it this time
around.
EMPLOYER PAYROLL TAX HOLIDAY
Obama is seeking $65 billion to encourage small businesses
to hire more workers. This includes halving employer payroll
taxes to 3.1 percent for the first $5 million of a company's
wage bill in 2012, which the administration says will reach 98
percent of small businesses. He also wants a complete payroll
tax holiday for increasing the size of the payroll by up to $50
million above the prior year, either by hiring new workers or
raising the salaries of the existing labor force.
Although critics doubt this proposal encourages businesses
to hire staff beyond what they already planned, it stands a
good chance of being part of any package that would emerge from
Congress. Eric Cantor, the No. 2 Republican in the House of
Representatives, has said his party could move quickly on
specific items such as tax relief for small businesses.
HOUSING
Obama wants to broaden homeowner access to mortgage
refinancing and help the battered housing market by allowing
households to take advantage of ultra-low borrowing costs that
would help them put their finances on a sounder footing.
Administration officials say he hopes to push forward with
a plan in the next few weeks.
Obama does not need congressional approval for this plan.
Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac's FMCC.OB regulator has
the final say in developing a new refinancing program.
On Friday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it was
reviewing plans to make it easier for borrowers wanting to
refinance, but it is not known when the changes will be made.
Even if the agency is able to remove some of the
roadblocks, such as the high upfront costs, the administration
and the regulator will not be pushing for universal
refinancings. Therefore, the new program will have little or no
impact on the wider economy or the health of the housing
market.
EXTENDING 100 PERCENT COMPANY EXPENSING INTO 2012
At a cost of $5 billion, Obama wants to extend a 100
percent expensing tax break for companies, allowing them to
immediately take a tax deduction for investment in new plant
and equipment.
This is a popular item among Republicans and Democrats.
$85 BILLION IN AID FOR STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS
-- $35 billion to keep teachers, firefighters and police
officers in their jobs, of which $30 billion would go to
schools and $5 billion to police and firefighters.
-- $30 billion to modernize schools and community
colleges.
-- $15 billion to rehabilitate and refurbish vacant and
foreclosed homes.
-- $5 billion to help low-income youths and adult workers,
supporting summer and year-round jobs for young people and
support subsidized work for unemployed low-income workers.
Republicans aren't likely to back these measures, as they
were included in Obama's 2009 stimulus, which they consider a
failure.
ROAD, RAIL AND AVIATION INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING
Obama seeks $50 billion to invest in highways, transit,
rail and aviation, including upgrading U.S. airports and
supporting Nextgen Air Traffic modernization.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said the
spending increases have a "large bang for the buck" when there
are so many unemployed construction workers.
Obama must first agree to loosen restrictions on how this
money is spent at the local level before Congress will consider
further spending, Cantor says.
INFRASTRUCTURE BANK
Obama wants $10 billion to capitalize an infrastructure
bank to leverage private and public infrastructure investment
"without earmarks or traditional influence," the White House
says.
This idea will have trouble among House Republicans who
oppose creating a new taxpayer-backed bureaucracy to finance
roads and bridges.
EXTENDING UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE, BRIDGE TO WORK
-- $49 billion for a one-year extension of long-term
unemployment benefits that would otherwise expire, which the
White House says prevents 6 million jobless Americans from
losing benefits. It includes reforms to the jobless aid system
and a "bridge to work" program to help get unemployed people
back to work.
-- $8 billion for tax credits for long-term unemployed.
According to Zandi, Obama's jobs proposal would add 2
percentage points to 2012 GDP, add 1.9 million jobs and cut the
unemployment rate by a percentage point.
Republicans want to pair any extension of unemployment
insurance with as-yet-unspecified reforms in how the system
operates.
