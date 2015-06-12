Co-op to offer debt investors highs to forget lows

* Co-op seeks to raise £400m of subordinated debt
* Real money to steer clear of new bond
* Investors to demand high yield to compensate for risk
By Helene Durand
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank is set to test
the extent of goodwill for its credit when it attempts to sell
its first subordinated bond less than two years after
bondholders rode to its rescue in a brutal liability management
exercise.
The UK lender, which nearly collapsed in 2013 before
bondholders stepped in, concludes HSBC/UBS-led investor
presentations for a Tier 2 sterling bond on Friday and a deal
could surface as early as next week.
While there have been instances of banks selling
subordinated debt after imposing severe losses on bondholders,
they have done so backed by a positive turnaround story and a
general improvement of the credit.
And while Co-op has made some progress since its near
failure, it still has some way to go. It warned investors after
flunking UK stress tests at the end of 2014 that it would not be
profitable until 2017 at the earliest.
"I don't like the idea of buying a sub bond of a bank that
is still in the position of being under regulatory forbearance
in a world of allegedly lower state support for banks," said
Gregory Turnbull-Schwartz, investment manager, fixed income, at
Kames Capital.
"Since we exited the Co-op Bank story we have not followed
the fundamentals of the bank closely, so this might be a little
unfair, but that's our bias and we'll be unlikely to be
involved."
His view was echoed by other real money investors whose
memories of the scandals surrounding the institution remain
clear.
The bank's reputation took a serious blow after its former
chairman, Paul Flowers, a Methodist preacher with little banking
experience, was caught on film arranging to buy cocaine and
crystal methamphetamine.
"I wouldn't buy a credit like that, given you know as a Tier
2 holder that the regulator has the power, and has shown the
willingness, to cut you off at the knees," said Neil Williamson,
co-head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"It's a bank that is in a difficult place: it failed last
year's stress test; it wouldn't go into any of our funds. If
Co-op doesn't get materially better in the next two years and
you've bought sub debt, there is a chance that you could lose
everything."
The Co-operative Bank has taken some steps to clean up its
balance sheet. In April it priced the largest UK non-conforming
RMBS issue since the crisis, lowering its exposure to non-core
mortgages by £1.5bn.
"As a result of the securitisation, we improved the bank
resilience, brought down our RWAs and improved our pro-forma
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as at end 2014 from 13% to 13.9%,"
said Gary McDermott, capital management, treasury, at the
Co-operative Bank.
However, the bank is still rated deep in sub-investment
grade territory, at Caa2 and B by Moody's and Fitch.
Moody's in March put its rating on review for possible
upgrade following a methodology change, but said the lender
still faced challenges to become a sustainable and viable
institution. It also highlighted the bank's still vulnerable
capital position.
HIGH YIELD
The deal will likely come at a price, especially in context
of where other UK banks can raise Tier 2 debt, given the issuer
will need to compensate investors for its past deeds.
Some Lower Tier 2 holders were converted into equity back in
2013 as part of a broader liability management exercise that
also imposed haircuts on other classes of bondholders.
Co-op's 11% December 2023 Tier 2 bond, an output security
from the LM exercise, was yielding just below 8% on Friday
morning, according to Tradeweb prices. That is far higher than
Barclays' paper, for example, where a £600m Tier 2 maturing in
2026 yielded 4.30%.
"The yield on the potential offering will likely be high in
the UK banking context but inside what we paid in 2013," said
McDermott.
If the transaction gets sold, it will have been a long time
coming.
"After we went through the liability management exercise in
2013, it was agreed by the bank board and the PRA that there was
a requirement to issue £400m of non-CET1 capital," he said.
"After we failed the stress test in 2014, the updated plan
accelerated non-core deleveraging but the principle of raising
£400m of non-CET1 over the course of the plan remained."
McDermott said he did not expect significant real money
interest for any offering.
"Pre-LME, our wholesale investor base was predominantly UK
real money," he said. "Post-LME, we expect more interest to come
from the high-yield community initially."
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)