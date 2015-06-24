UPDATE 1-Co-op Bank lures investors with high coupon on sub bond

(Adds background, quotes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - The Co-operative Bank is hoping to
price a subordinated bond later today less than two years after
the bank almost failed.
The troubled British lender opened books via lead managers
HSBC and UBS at a yield of 8.5%, according to a bookrunner.
Pricing for the benchmark 10-year non-call five-year issue is
expected early this afternoon.
The primary debt market almost ground to a halt last week as
persistent volatility and heightened fears around Greece kept
issuers sidelined. Activity has picked up this week, but Co-op
is by far the most challenging name to emerge so far.
While it has made some progress since it nearly went under,
it still has some way to go. It warned investors after flunking
UK stress tests at the end of 2014 that it would not be
profitable until 2017 at the earliest.
Added to that, the bank could face fines from regulators
next month in settlement of an 18-month investigation of actions
by former management and its 2009 merger with Britannia Building
Society
"The FCA and PRA have recently indicated that their
preliminary view is that they are minded to make findings
against the bank, covering certain decisions, events and
processes over the period from mid-2008 to end-2013," it said in
a statement.
But a lead manager was confident that the trade would get
support from high yield investors who have followed the name
closely, if not the broader real money community.
"People who know the credit well and have already been
involved in the restructuring are keen, and have supported it
through tougher times," he said. "It's a turnaround story but
not one people just pick up on the day.
"Investors will fall into the hedge fund bucket, but I
wouldn't say they have typical hedge fund behaviour - they will
buy and hold, take a longer term view."
Bondholders rode to the bank's rescue in 2013, after which
the bank's board and the PRA agreed there was a requirement to
raise £400m of non-CET1 capital. The bank accelerated non-core
deleveraging after it failed last year's stress tests, but the
principle of raising that capital remained
The bank has taken some steps to clean up its balance sheet.
In April it priced the largest UK non-conforming RMBS issue
since the crisis, lowering its exposure to non-core mortgages by
£1.5bn.
"As a result of the securitisation, we improved the bank
resilience, brought down our RWAs and improved our pro-forma
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as at end 2014 from 13% to 13.9%,"
Gary McDermott, capital management, treasury, at the
Co-operative Bank, told IFR recently.
However, the bank is still rated deep in sub-investment
grade territory, at Caa2 and B by Moody's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand and Anil
Mayre)