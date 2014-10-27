版本:
BRIEF-Co-Op Bank names Dennis Holt as chairman

Oct 27 Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Appointment of chairman

* Appointment of Dennis Holt as chairman of board of Co-operative Bank Plc

* Appointment has received regulatory approval and is effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
