Britain's Co-operative Bank appoints Liam Coleman deputy CEO

April 29 Britain's Co-operative Bank Plc said it appointed Liam Coleman deputy chief executive in the expectation that he would succeed current CEO Niall Booker later.

Coleman will assume his new role on Tuesday, the bank said on Friday.

Co-operative Bank said earlier this month that it would remain unprofitable for the next two years. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)