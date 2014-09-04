UPDATE 1-Co-op tasks Pennycook to rebuild food-to-funerals mutual

(Adds CEO comments)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's Co-operative Group
said it would rebuild its food-to-funeral operations
under chief executive Richard Pennycook after the loss of
control of its bank and disposals helped stem the large losses
of last year.
The mutual organisation was hit by a raft of problems that
culminated in a 2.5 billion pounds ($4 billion) loss in total.
Pennycook, the interim chief executive who was confirmed in
the role on Thursday, said the 150-year old mutual was now on a
firmer footing, but weaker first-half earnings in its remianing
businesses underlined the scale of the challenge ahead.
The group posted income of 116 million pounds for the six
months to July 5, compared with a 1 billion pound loss a year
ago, when it partly recapitalised its bank and wrote-off
goodwill relating to its acquisition of the Somerfield grocery
chain.
Its remaining businesses saw a fall in underlying profit to
66 million pounds, down from 116 million pounds a year ago.
It agreed on Saturday to overhaul its governance structure,
putting in place a board to return the 150-year old group to
financial health.
Pennycook said he was under no illusions about the scale of
work necessary.
"(The businesses) are all underperforming, and we make no
bones about that, but they all fit very well with the purpose of
the Co-op to serve our members and be at the heart of our
communities," he told reporters on Thursday.
Pennycook said the turnaround would take three years, but
the disposal of parts of the business, such as its pharmacies,
laid a solid foundation to rebuild. He will reveal his strategy
at the full-year results next year.
The Co-op, like Britain's other big supermarket chains, is
being squeezed by discount retailers Aldi and Lidl
in a grocery market that is barely growing at all.
It had a 6.4 percent share of the British grocery market in
the 12 weeks to Aug. 17, down from 6.6 percent a year ago,
according to Kantar Worldpanel.
Underlying profit in the group's food division fell 8.2
percent to 107 million pounds on flat overall sales of 3.6
billion pounds.
Pennycook said despite the problems of recent years, some 11
million customers a week were still coming through its doors,
and there was considerable goodwill towards a group that he said
was an institution.
($1 = 0.6076 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young and Susan
thomas)