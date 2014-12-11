BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank to sell commercial loan portfolio for 323 mln stg

Dec 11 Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Disposal of a portfolio

* Entered into a conditional sale agreement for disposal of a portfolio of commercial loans in renewable energy sector to l1 renewables limited

* Final disposal portfolio will be selected at completion from a gross pool with a par value of approximately 323 million pounds for a cash sum at completion

* Tansaction improves cet 1 ratio of bank and is consistent with bank's previously stated strategy to run-off or dispose of its non-core assets

* Portfolio will be sold at a marginal discount to par and sale proceeds will be used by bank for general corporate purposes