公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Co-Operative bank cancels general meeting

Dec 4 Co-operative Bank Plc

* Cancellation of general meeting

* Considering whether modifications to timing and strategies for run-down of non-core assets, which are particularly exposed to stress, would be appropriate

* May be possible to exit certain additional portfolios which are particularly susceptible to stress, at levels which can now be accommodated in our capital position

* Terms of a new ltip to form part of bank management's incentive compensation for 2015 will be determined by remuneration committee

* Does not believe it is appropriate at this time for bank to ask shareholders to vote at general meeting 2 on Dec. 10 2014

* Following consultation with stakeholders on terms of a new LTIP, will be put to shareholders at our agm in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)
