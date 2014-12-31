BRIEF-Co-Operative Group says Royal London pays deferred amount for life & savings businesses' acquisition

Dec 31 Co-operative Group Ltd :

* Confirms that deferred consideration of 180 mln stg has been paid by Royal London to group's subsidiary Co-Operative Banking Group for acquisition of Co-Operative's Life & Savings businesses

* Confirms it has remitted final capital instalment of 163 mln stg to Co-operative Bank Plc as agreed under bank re-capitalisation programme finalised in December 2013