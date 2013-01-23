版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Coach shares extend losses following results; down 15.6 percent

NEW YORK Jan 23 Coach Inc : * Shares extend losses following results in premarket trade; down 15.6 percent

