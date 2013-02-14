版本:
BRIEF-Interview-Coach's Frankfort says CEO transition to be "seamless"

Feb 14 Coach Inc : * Interview-Coach Inc CEO says to serve as executive chairman

indefinitely * CEO: "this is going to be a seamless transition," says aligned with

CEO-designate on business * Coach's victor luis says "not a revolution in terms of management"

