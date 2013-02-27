版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Coach up in premarket after former Nike executive hire

NEW YORK Feb 27 Coach Inc : * Up 5.3 percent to $48.97 in premarket after former Nike executive hire
