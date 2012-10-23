版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Coach shares up 1.9 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 23 Coach Inc : * Shares up 1.9 percent in premarket trading

