Coach names Stuart Vevers as creative director

June 24 Leather goods maker Coach Inc on
Monday said it hired the creative director of high-end fashion
and handbag brand Loewe to be its new executive creative
director, replacing Reed Krakoff.
Stuart Vevers, who was at Loewe - a unit of LVMH,
since 2008, will be responsible for all creative aspects at
Coach, which is best known for its handbags but is expanding its
shoes and fashion selection to fend off growing competition from
the likes of Michael Kors and Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc's
kate spade.
Vevers will report directly to Coach Chief Commercial
Officer Victor Luis, who becomes CEO early next year.
Coach said in April that Krakoff, who was with Coach for 16
years, would not renew his contract to focus on his namesake
brand of handbags.